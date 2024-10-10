Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard [Image 26 of 30]

    VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

    BRECON, WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A squad of eight cadets from the Virginia Military Institute became the first Army ROTC program to participate in, complete, and medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales. The team received a bronze medal for their October 8-10, 2024, execution of the patrol. Exercise Cambrian Patrol is the British Army’s premiere patrolling test held in the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales. Considered NATO’s most challenging patrol test, squads from across the United Kingdom and international militaries go out on a staggered schedule to complete a patrol in 48 hours. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Virginia Military Institute
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Exercise Cambrian Patrol
    Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

