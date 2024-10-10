VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A squad of eight cadets from the Virginia Military Institute became the first Army ROTC program to participate in, complete, and medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol in Wales. The team received a bronze medal for their October 8-10, 2024, execution of the patrol. Exercise Cambrian Patrol is the British Army’s premiere patrolling test held in the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales. Considered NATO’s most challenging patrol test, squads from across the United Kingdom and international militaries go out on a staggered schedule to complete a patrol in 48 hours. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller