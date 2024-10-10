VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Kevin Garroway, Virginia Military Institute, receives a briefing at the Sennybridge Training Village, where the Army ROTC squad participating in Exercise Cambrian Patrol was put in a hostile environment with rapid changes and quick decision making on October 9, 2024, in Wales. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller