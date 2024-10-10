After receiving a briefing at Sennybridge Training Village, the Army ROTC squad from the Virginia Military Institute quickly encountered a simulated mock environment where they had to tactically move the team to safety and make rapid decisions during Exercise Cambrian Patrol on October 9, 2024, in Wales. They were met with the chaotic setting of a village under attack, complete with thick smoke, hazardous road obstacles, and simulated enemy fire. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8694869
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-PG511-2541
|Resolution:
|3006x2004
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|BRECON, WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard [Image 30 of 30], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.