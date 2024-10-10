VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After receiving a briefing at Sennybridge Training Village, the Army ROTC squad from the Virginia Military Institute quickly encountered a simulated mock environment where they had to tactically move the team to safety and make rapid decisions during Exercise Cambrian Patrol on October 9, 2024, in Wales. They were met with the chaotic setting of a village under attack, complete with thick smoke, hazardous road obstacles, and simulated enemy fire. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller