Jones promoted to colonel

U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jones poses with his wife, Tracie (center), and daughters, Sandra (left) and Samantha (right), at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2024. Jones was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in front of his family and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)