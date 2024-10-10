Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jones promoted to colonel [Image 4 of 5]

    Jones promoted to colonel

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jones addresses his friends and family after being promoted at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2024. Jones was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in front of his family and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:52
    Photo ID: 8693858
    VIRIN: 241007-Z-QL321-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.68 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    ceremony
    promotion
    colonel
    family
    National Guard
    Kevin Jones

