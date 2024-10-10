Jones promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jones stands at attention as his daughters, Samantha and Sandra, attach his new rank to his uniform at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2024. Jones was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in front of his family and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)