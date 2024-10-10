Jones promoted to rank of colonel

Kentucky Army National Guard Col. Kevin Jones was promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony held at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Oct. 7.



Speaking to a packed room, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky adjutant general, said that making the rank of colonel is something special.



“When I was a brand-new second lieutenant, I went off to the officer’s basic course and one of the instructors at the course said that of the roughly 200 folks in the class, only about six would become a full colonel,” said Lamberton. “That's quite an attrition rate over time. What we do in recognizing Soldiers who have the ability, who have the potential, who've shown terrific work ethic and results as a dynamic of that work ethic, those are the folks who generally get pushed to the head of the organization. But to think that only six out of 200 make it to this level, that's kind of a small pyramid at the pinnacle.”



Surrounded by family, friends and his National Guard family, Jones expressed his gratitude to those in attendance and those who have helped him along his journey.



“As I look across the room, I see some of the finest men and women that had the privilege of working with both in peacetime and during the most challenging operations,” said Jones. “To the soldiers and civilians that I've served with, you have taught me the true meaning of teamwork, sacrifice and resilience. Every mission, every challenge, every success we have shared is a testament to the strength we hold together.”



Jones was honored by the promotion and everything that it represents to him and the organization.



“It is truly an honor to stand before you as I accept the responsibility serving as a colonel in the United States Army. This promotion is not just recognition of my journey, but a testament of the dedication of everyone who stood with me and beside me throughout my career,” said Jones. “Becoming a colonel is a milestone that carries with both great pride and responsibility. It's a rank that signifies more than just experience or years of service, but it symbolizes the leadership at the highest level, leadership that inspires, motivates and empowers others to serve with integrity and excellence.”



After the orders for Jones’ promotion were published, his daughters, Samantha and Sandra, pinned his colonel rank.



Jones has been in the Kentucky Army National Guard for 33 years, enlisting in 1991. He just accepted the position as the director of information management.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2024 Date Posted: 10.11.2024 Story ID: 483011 Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US