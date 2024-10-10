Jones promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jones takes the oath of commission by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, the Kentucky adjutant general, at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2024. Jones was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in front of his family and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)