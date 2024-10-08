31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Fire Prevention 5K runner high fives Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist, as he crosses the finish line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The 5K run/walk was part of Fire Prevention Week, a celebration of home fire safety and education that has been observed for over 100 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)