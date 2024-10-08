31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Fire Prevention 5K runner celebrates as he crosses the finish line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)