A Fire Prevention 5K runner celebrates as he crosses the finish line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The fire department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week by holding various community outreach events to emphasize fire safety practices such as testing smoke detectors regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8689597
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-QC626-1220
|Resolution:
|2707x1802
|Size:
|848.06 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, 31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS