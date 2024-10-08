31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Prevention 5K runners race to the finish line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The 5K run/walk was part of Fire Prevention Week 24, which strives to educate everyone about fire safety practices. This year’s campaign focuses on the importance of working smoke alarms and smoke alarm maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)