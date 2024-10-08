Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

    31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Fire Prevention 5K runners race to the finish line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The 5K run/walk was part of Fire Prevention Week 24, which strives to educate everyone about fire safety practices. This year’s campaign focuses on the importance of working smoke alarms and smoke alarm maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 08:14
    Photo ID: 8689598
    VIRIN: 241010-F-QC626-1109
    Resolution: 3289x2189
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, 31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    5K Run/Walk

