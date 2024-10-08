31st CES Fire Dept hosts Fire Safety 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Fire Prevention 5K runner poses for a photo while running at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 10, 2024. The 5K run/walk was part of Fire Prevention Week, a celebration of home fire safety and education that has been observed for over 100 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)