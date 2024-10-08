Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects [Image 27 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander (right), discusses the Baltimore District's ongoing renovations to enlisted personnel housing at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall with William Tully, Baltimore District Capital Area Program Office Program Manager, October 9, 2024. Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall is a Joint Base of the United States military located around Arlington, Virginia, and commanded by the United States Army with resident commands of the Army, Navy, & Marines. The Joint Base is known widely as the home of the Arlington National Cemetery Honor Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8688668
    VIRIN: 241009-A-WK509-1059
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 17.79 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects [Image 31 of 31], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Barracks
    Arlington
    Baltimore District
    Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall
    Enlisted Personnel Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download