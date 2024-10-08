USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

Construction equipment is visible in the rear courtyard of barracks for enlisted personnel, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District's ongoing renovations to enlisted personnel housing at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, October 9, 2024. Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall is a Joint Base of the United States military located around Arlington, Virginia, and commanded by the United States Army with resident commands of the Army, Navy, & Marines. The Joint Base is known widely as the home of the Arlington National Cemetery Honor Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)
