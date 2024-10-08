Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects [Image 17 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Ongoing renovations are visible on the exterior facade of Eisenhower Hall, part of work facilitated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District at the National Defense University on Fort Lesley J. McNair, October 9, 2024. The National Defense University is a strategic national resource that prepares senior leaders to think and operate effectively at the highest levels in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Fort McNair is a 100-acre U.S. Army post located on the peninsula formed by the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8688656
    VIRIN: 241009-A-WK509-1040
    Resolution: 7113x4747
    Size: 19.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects [Image 31 of 31], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects
    USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    National Defense University
    Fort McNair
    Baltimore District
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download