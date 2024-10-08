USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ongoing renovations are visible on the exterior facade of Eisenhower Hall, part of work facilitated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District at the National Defense University on Fort Lesley J. McNair, October 9, 2024. The National Defense University is a strategic national resource that prepares senior leaders to think and operate effectively at the highest levels in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Fort McNair is a 100-acre U.S. Army post located on the peninsula formed by the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)