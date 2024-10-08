USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District teams descend a staircase while touring ongoing renovations at Eisenhower Hall, part of the National Defense University on Fort Lesley J. McNair, October 9, 2024. The National Defense University is a strategic national resource that prepares senior leaders to think and operate effectively at the highest levels in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Fort McNair is a 100-acre U.S. Army post located on the peninsula formed by the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)