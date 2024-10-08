USACE North Atlantic Division Commander visits Capital Area projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Francis Pera, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander (at right, with back to camera), discusses the Baltimore District's ongoing renovations to enlisted personnel housing at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall with project team members, October 9, 2024. Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall is a Joint Base of the United States military located around Arlington, Virginia, and commanded by the United States Army with resident commands of the Army, Navy, & Marines. The Joint Base is known widely as the home of the Arlington National Cemetery Honor Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)