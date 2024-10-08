Sparky the Fire Dog poses for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024. The 2024 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” encourages 20th FW personnel and their families to practice fire safety by regularly checking their smoke alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 08:40
|Photo ID:
|8687268
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-CW240-1129
|Resolution:
|3874x2580
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.