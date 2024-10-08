Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel mascot pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign focuses on educating people about proper maintenance procedures to ensure they are equipped with functioning smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can save lives during a fire by giving people the time to get out safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)