    Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week! [Image 3 of 10]

    Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week!

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel mascot pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign focuses on educating people about proper maintenance procedures to ensure they are equipped with functioning smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can save lives during a fire by giving people the time to get out safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8687267
    VIRIN: 241001-F-CW240-1080
    Resolution: 3674x2447
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week! [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire Prevention Week
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    Shaw Fire Department

