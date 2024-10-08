Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel mascot pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024. 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services’ firefighters are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fire injuries through prevention and protection education, and host multiple events both on base and within the local community during Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)