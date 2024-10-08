Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel team up for Fire Prevention Week!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog and the 20th Fighter Wing Weasel mascot pose for a photo during Fire Prevention Week at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024. The 2024 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” encourages 20th FW personnel and their families to practice fire safety by regularly checking their smoke alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)