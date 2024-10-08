Fire Prevention Week 2024: Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander and Sparky the Fire Dog mascot pose with service members and Department of Defense civilians assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. Col. Hicok joined the 20th CES team to sign the annual Fire Prevention Week proclamation supporting the 2024 theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” encouraging 20th FW personnel and their families to practice fire safety by regularly checking their smoke alarms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)