    Fire Prevention Week 2024: Smoke alarms: Make them work for you! [Image 2 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week 2024: Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, joined by Sparky the Fire Dog, signs the 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. This year’s campaign focuses on educating people about proper maintenance procedures to ensure they are equipped with functioning smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can save lives during a fire, giving people the time to get out safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

