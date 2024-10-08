Fire Prevention Week 2024: Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cornelius Berry, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services fire inspector, delivers opening remarks during the 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. Shaw AFB firefighters are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fire injuries through prevention and protection education, and host multiple events both on base and within the local community during Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)