A memorial to fallen firefighters is displayed in front of the Fire Department at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024. Shaw AFB firefighters are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fire injuries through prevention and protection education, and host multiple events both on base and within the local community during Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 08:29
|Photo ID:
|8687255
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-CW240-1125
|Resolution:
|3668x2443
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week 2024: Smoke alarms: Make them work for you! [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger