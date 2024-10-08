Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines engage targets with an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8686780
    VIRIN: 240930-M-EJ408-1192
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 28.15 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    Marines
    3d Recon
    3dMarDiv
    Precision Fires
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download