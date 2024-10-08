3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines load an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)