3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

U.S. Marines load an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 00:50
|Photo ID:
|8686777
|VIRIN:
|240930-M-EJ408-1106
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|27.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
