Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 9 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Lasher fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. Lasher, a native of New York, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8686778
    VIRIN: 240930-M-EJ408-1128
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 25.35 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    Marines
    3d Recon
    3dMarDiv
    Precision Fires
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download