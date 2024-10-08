U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Braden Johnson fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. Johnson, a native of Oklahoma, is a reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 00:50
|Photo ID:
|8686776
|VIRIN:
|240930-M-EJ408-1090
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.