3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

A U.S. Marine engages a target with a sniper rifle during a precision marksmanship range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The Marine is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)