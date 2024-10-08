Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine engages a target with a sniper rifle during a precision marksmanship range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The Marine is a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8686779
    VIRIN: 240930-M-EJ408-1161
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.1 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range
    3d Recon Live-Fire Weapons Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-Fire
    Marines
    3d Recon
    3dMarDiv
    Precision Fires
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download