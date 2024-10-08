A T-38 Talon belonging to the 88th Fighter Training Squadron is unveiled with the new squadron commander’s name, rank and callsign, Belgian Air Force Maj. Kris “Jimmy” Hendricks”, during the 88th FTS change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8686225
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-GQ480-8512
|Resolution:
|6032x4032
|Size:
|14.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.