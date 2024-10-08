88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-38 Talon belonging to the 88th Fighter Training Squadron is unveiled with the new squadron commander’s name, rank and callsign, Belgian Air Force Maj. Kris “Jimmy” Hendricks”, during the 88th FTS change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)