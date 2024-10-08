Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command

    88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command

    10.04.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych 

    82nd Training Wing

    German Air Force Col. Jan Gloystein, left, 80th Operations Group commander, receives the unit flag from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Casey Jones, outgoing 88th Fighter Training Squadron commander, during the 88th FTS change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8686184
    VIRIN: 241004-F-GQ480-8507
