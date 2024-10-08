88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Belgian Air Force Maj. Kris Hendricks, incoming 88th Fighter Training Squadron commander, addresses military personnel at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024. The 88th FTS provides Introduction to Fighter Fundamental training for pilots who have completed undergraduate pilot training and are preparing to go to their primary fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)