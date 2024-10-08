88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Air Force Col. Jan Gloystein, left, 80th Operations Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Casey Jones, outgoing 88th Fighter Training Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during the 88th FTS change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych)