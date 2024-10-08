Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:38 Photo ID: 8686224 VIRIN: 241004-F-GQ480-8511 Resolution: 1879x1800 Size: 2.02 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 88th Fighter Training Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Cassandra Bych, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.