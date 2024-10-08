Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the winning 13B Best Redleg Competition team pose with "Gus T.", the University of Tulsa mascot, during the Army West Point vs. University of Tulsa football game at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.



See the full album here: https://flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720321011404/