Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, the Fires Center of Excellence Commanding General, cheers as he rides into the field at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.



