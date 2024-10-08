Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 2 of 5]

    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, the Fires Center of Excellence Commanding General, cheers as he rides into the field at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.

    See the full album here: https://flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720321011404/

    This work, Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    Fort Sill
    West Point
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Army West Point
    University of Tulsa

