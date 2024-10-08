Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd. Lt. Alma Cooper, Miss USA 2024, sounds the University of Tulsa tornado siren before kickoff during the Army West Point and University of Tulsa Military Appreciation Day Football Game at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.



See the full album here: https://flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720321011404/