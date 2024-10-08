Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 4 of 5]

    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team glide into Chapman Stadium before the start of the Army West Point vs. University of Tulsa football game at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.

    See the full album here: https://flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720321011404/

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8685671
    VIRIN: 241005-A-WX026-8927
    Resolution: 1797x2696
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    Fort Sill
    West Point
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Army West Point
    University of Tulsa

