    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 1 of 5]

    Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    2nd. Lt. Alma Cooper, Miss USA 2024, sounds the University of Tulsa tornado siren before kickoff during the Army West Point and University of Tulsa Military Appreciation Day Football Game at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma Oct. 5, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8685639
    VIRIN: 241005-A-WX026-7880
    Resolution: 2248x1499
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Army West Point v University of Tulsa Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    West Point
    Miss USA
    Fires Center of Excellence
    University of Tulsa

