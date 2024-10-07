Sama Sama 2024 opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241007-N-DM318-1050 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. John P. Baggett, middle, deputy commodore of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 (DESRON 7) speaks with members of the Philippine Navy during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)