    Sama Sama 2024 opening ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Sama Sama 2024 opening ceremony

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241007-N-DM318-1020 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), gives a speech during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8684372
    VIRIN: 241007-N-DM318-1020
    Resolution: 5906x4219
    Size: 635.05 KB
    Location: SUBIC, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sama Sama 2024 opening ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    CARAT2024
    SamaSama2024

