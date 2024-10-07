Sama Sama 2024 opening ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241007-N-DM318-1041 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, middle right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), interacts with representatives from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Philippine Navy during the opening ceremony of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)