    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7]

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovon Green, center, poses for a photo with Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Chosen for his exemplary work ethic and dedication to the job, Green demonstrated day-to-day operations of a fuels facility technician for the 100th ARW command team’s Day in the Life immersion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

