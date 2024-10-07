Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovon Green, left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, explains to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, how to check the filter separator on a mobile refueling truck at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The test ensured that no water or sediment reached the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
