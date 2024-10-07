Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 5 of 7]

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovon Green, left, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, explains to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, how to check the filter separator on a mobile refueling truck at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The test ensured that no water or sediment reached the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    USAF
    Mission Ready
    100th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Day in the Life
    Team Mildenhall

