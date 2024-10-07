Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovon Green, right, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, watches as Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, drains the excess water from the mobile refueling truck at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of a daily operations check, Wall and Green drained the excess water that is collected at the bottom of refueling trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)