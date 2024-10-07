Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Senior Airman Jovon Green, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, look at a water sample collected from a mobile refueling truck during a operations check at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Green explained to Wall that the quality of the water pulled from the bottom of the truck indicates the quality of the fuel being delivered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)