U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Senior Airman Jovon Green, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, look at a water sample collected from a mobile refueling truck during a operations check at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Green explained to Wall that the quality of the water pulled from the bottom of the truck indicates the quality of the fuel being delivered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8684357
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-DI187-1083
|Resolution:
|6990x4660
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.