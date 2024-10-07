Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jovon Green, right, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, holds up a jar of water collected from under a mobile refueling truck for Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of a Day in the Life visit, Green completed an operations check to ensure the truck was performing well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)